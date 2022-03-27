Citigroup Trims Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Target Price to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Shares of CCL opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

