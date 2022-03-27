Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.18

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.18 and traded as high as $24.57. Civista Bancshares shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 25,382 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a market cap of $364.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

