ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Down 85.2% in March

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the February 28th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LRGE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 95,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,597. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $63.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

