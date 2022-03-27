Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,688 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,876,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

