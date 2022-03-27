Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 53 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,612. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

