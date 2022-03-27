Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,235 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 5,480,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,260,257. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

