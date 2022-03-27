Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,972,000 after acquiring an additional 175,939 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,816 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.11.

