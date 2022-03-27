Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,142,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

