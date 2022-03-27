Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40.09 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $40,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 703,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,552,000 after acquiring an additional 630,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,398,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 246,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,882 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,405. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

