Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 58,897 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $122,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,511,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744,032. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

