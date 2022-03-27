Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.95. 10,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,393. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

