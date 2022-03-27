CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will report $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,116,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 191,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.