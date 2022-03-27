CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 37,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,650,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.39 million. Analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

