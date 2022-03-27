Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

CODX stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -2.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,804 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

