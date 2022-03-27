Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Co-Diagnostics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.
CODX opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $166.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -2.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82.
CODX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
