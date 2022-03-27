CohBar (CWBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect CohBar to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CohBar stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CohBar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile (Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

