Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $271.84

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $271.84 and last traded at $271.35, with a volume of 4420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.33 and its 200-day moving average is $258.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

