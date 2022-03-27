Coldstack (CLS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $224,829.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $995,610.06 and approximately $224,829.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

