Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will announce $79.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.33 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $87.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $470.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.04 million to $472.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $604.78 million, with estimates ranging from $579.93 million to $639.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 353,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

