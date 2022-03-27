Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $310.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.03 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

