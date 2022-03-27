Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of STK opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $39.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
