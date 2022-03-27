Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of STK opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $39.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

