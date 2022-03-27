Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) vs. Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Head to Head Analysis

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) and Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Polymet Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -29.18% 3.65% 2.36% Polymet Mining N/A -4.30% -3.33%

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Polymet Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 3.01 -$224.78 million ($1.04) -10.26 Polymet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.16) -21.25

Polymet Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. Polymet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Polymet Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Polymet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has a consensus target price of $11.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Polymet Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Polymet Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymet Mining has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Polymet Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Get Rating)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, and San Gregorio mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides energy generation and transmission services through hydroelectric power plants; chemical processing services; insurance brokerage services; and industrial activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Polymet Mining (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

