Comparing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hanmi Financial and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hanmi Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $257.17 million 3.12 $98.68 million $3.22 8.20 Truist Financial $23.06 billion 3.46 $6.44 billion $4.47 13.45

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 38.37% 16.13% 1.48% Truist Financial 27.30% 12.36% 1.45%

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Truist Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property, and casualty insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. It was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.