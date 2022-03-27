Compass Group (LON:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.84).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,654 ($21.77) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.70. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823 ($24.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,688.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

