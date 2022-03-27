Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMPX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.91.

Shares of OTC:CMPX opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

