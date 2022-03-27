Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,541,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 308,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 53,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

