Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 97,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

CVX stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $169.31. 10,152,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,213,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

