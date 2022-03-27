Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,102,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.16. 395,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,372. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

