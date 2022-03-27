Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 16.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,540,000 after buying an additional 143,085 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $67,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.20. 430,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,585. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -0.10.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

