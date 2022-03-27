Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 751,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,942,000 after acquiring an additional 527,400 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

ISRG stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.87. 1,435,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,902. The company has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.92 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.