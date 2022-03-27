Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $68.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.16.

NYSE CLR opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Continental Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

