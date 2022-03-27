Contrasting Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) & American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 2 3 0 2.33 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,768.13%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.77 $134.44 million $1.01 21.54 American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.82 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 8.94% 10.91% 6.24% American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

