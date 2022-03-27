Contrasting China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Online Education Group and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $339.98 million 0.09 $22.52 million $0.72 1.97 ATA Creativity Global $31.73 million 1.43 -$5.28 million ($0.20) -7.25

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Online Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 4.91% -12.32% 4.81% ATA Creativity Global -16.50% -17.08% -6.28%

Risk and Volatility

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Online Education Group and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Online Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 533.80%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. The company was founded by Kevin Xiaofeng Ma and Walter Lin Wang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

