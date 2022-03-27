Contrasting Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Digimarc alerts:

This table compares Digimarc and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $26.52 million 16.69 -$34.76 million ($2.11) -11.86 Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.56 -$16.84 million $0.02 42.80

Creative Realities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -131.07% -48.11% -40.69% Creative Realities 1.26% 2.54% 1.03%

Volatility and Risk

Digimarc has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Digimarc and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Digimarc on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digimarc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.