Contrasting Inuvo (INUV) & Its Competitors

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inuvo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inuvo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08% Inuvo Competitors -16.50% -2,408.72% -4.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inuvo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million -$7.60 million -6.71 Inuvo Competitors $1.14 billion $254.83 million 3.66

Inuvo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inuvo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo Competitors 144 591 644 12 2.38

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 80.03%. Given Inuvo’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inuvo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Inuvo has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inuvo competitors beat Inuvo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

