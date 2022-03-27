Contrasting Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) & Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oxford Bank and Itaú Corpbanca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca $2.68 billion 0.43 $365.29 million $0.94 3.63

Itaú Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Itaú Corpbanca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Itaú Corpbanca 13.83% 12.41% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxford Bank and Itaú Corpbanca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 1 0 3.00

Itaú Corpbanca has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Itaú Corpbanca’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Itaú Corpbanca is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itaú Corpbanca beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corp. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans, business savings, checking, and loans, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

