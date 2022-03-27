Contrasting Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -779.00% -17.28% Lakeland Industries 13.90% 14.20% 12.47%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vicarious Surgical and Lakeland Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 201.82%. Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.68%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Lakeland Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$7.27 million N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 0.90 $35.11 million $2.18 8.47

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Volatility & Risk

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Vicarious Surgical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

