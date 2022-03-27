Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 4.4%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 7,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 535,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,114,000 after buying an additional 3,544,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,362,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38,409 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 662,216 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

