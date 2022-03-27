Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.