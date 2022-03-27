Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.
About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)
Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corus Entertainment (CJREF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.