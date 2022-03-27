Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

