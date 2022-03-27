Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.93.

CJR.B opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$4.34 and a 1-year high of C$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.24.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

