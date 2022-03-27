Country Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 149,880 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,880 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,000. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.20% of MasTec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 309,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

