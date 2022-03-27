Country Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,784. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.20 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

