Country Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,072 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

