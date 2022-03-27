Country Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VUG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,826. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

