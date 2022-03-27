Country Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $46,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. 2,114,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,546. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.