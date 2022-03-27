Country Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $35,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

NOC stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $458.18. The company had a trading volume of 480,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.94 and its 200 day moving average is $386.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $315.67 and a 1 year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

