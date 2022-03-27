Country Trust Bank Sells 11,140 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,140 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $710.14. 365,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,661. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $705.43 and its 200-day moving average is $769.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.47 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

