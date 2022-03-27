Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Cousins Properties worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,548. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

