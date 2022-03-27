Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Covestro has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

